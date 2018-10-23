David Cachon goes to the Pyrenees.

We have entered into an adventure that will take us to the doors of the Pyrenees, specifically we will stay at his feet, trying to discover the most accessible and spectacular areas of the Catalonian Pre-Pyrenees and Pyrenees.

Areas of great scenic richness, with very acceptable slopes and where we will find routes and paths adapted to all levels and publics. We were lucky to have the help of two exceptional guides such as Silvia Rovira (former professional mountain biker) and Jaume Vila (expert mountain guide).



The Solsonès is a region of the Pre-Pyrenees, in which the fields of cultivation are combined with the great extensions of forests and the high mountain spaces with a great contrast of landscapes.