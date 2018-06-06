PERSKINDOL SWISS EPIC 2018: 5-day stage race. 322 km with 12300m of climbing

Traversing rolling valleys, navigating lush forests and scaling the vertiginous Alps of the fairytale-like Valais region, riders’ will be rewarded for their hard efforts with magnificent, sweeping singletrack.

Covering 50-80km each day, with 1800-2800m of climbing, the Perskindol Swiss Epic culminates in the charming resort town of Zermatt at the foot of the magnificent Matterhorn, where riders will enjoy the spoils of the region, and a heroes’ welcome. With Matthias Stirnemann the competition will have a bit of a “Cape Epic – feeling”, also regarding the Swiss Epic is an official qualifier for the legendary mountain bike race in South Africa.

Route 2018: