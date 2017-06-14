2nd or 3rd best Crankworx happening this weekend.

The biggest stars in slopestyle mountain biking will be descending on Les Gets, France this weekend as the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour heads deep into the French alps.

Will Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) be able to continue his quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle or will another rider step up to the plate and bring himself into contention for the never before achieved title?

Watch live and on demand on Red Bull TV on Sunday, June 18, 2017 as the world’s best mountain bike riders challenge Ground Zero for gravity – Les Gets, France.

No rider has ever claimed the Crankworx Triple Crown of Slopestyle, or its $25,000 prize purse for winning three of the four Crankworx World Tour slopestyle events in a single season. However, after a definitive win at stop one in Rotorua, New Zealand, Nicholi Rogatkin suddenly not only finds himself holding the early lead on the tour but also has a shot at the illusive Triple Crown honor.

Rotorua saw the US rider become the first non-Canadian to take a Crankworx slopestyle win in almost five years. Hard-charging Italian talent Torquato Testa and young slopestyle-phenomenon Emil Johansson (SWE) completed a Canadian shut-out in earning their first Crankworx podiums with second and third place in New Zealand. Canadian riders like Brett Rheeder, Anthony Messere and Logan Peat will surely want to bring the Maple Leaf back to prominence in Les Gets, but they will also have to fend off the French Connection – Tomas Lemoine, Mehdi Gani, Antoine Bizet and Paul Couderc. Another top-contender in Les Gets is Thomas Genon (BEL) who will be making his 2017 Crankworx debut after an early-season training injury.

Nestled in the heart of the French Alps, Les Gets Bike Park has a deep history in the sport and is Europe’s largest MTB playground with nearly 100km of lift-serviced trails and dedicated MTB lifts. Despite already hosting the Crankworx World Tour in 2016, Les Gets never saw a Crankworx slopestyle competition as in 2016 wild weather shortened the slopestyle completion to a Best Trick contest. The potential to claim the inaugural slopestyle win in such a legendary completion is also sure to make riders extra hungry to get that win.

Sanctioned by the Freeride Mountain Bike Association, the Crankworx slopestyle events are the pinnacle of style and creativity – judged events packed with features that inspire the absolute greats of the sport and achieve the organization’s top designation as Diamond Series Event, with a total of more than 250,000 spectators in attendance.

Catch the action from Les Gets exclusively on Red Bull TV, where 3D course animations, technical reveals, and breathtaking super-slow-motion from the state-of-the-art Phantom camera will add to the excitement to the broadcast hosted by Pat Parnell and co-commentator and MTB legend Cam McCaul.