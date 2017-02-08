After just one edition, The Pioneer is already recognized as one of the world’s leading mountain bike stage races. Taking participants from Christchurch to Queenstown, over the Alps on a stunning seven day journey that sees riders compete in pairs over 549km with 15,824m of climbing.

The course takes riders into pristine parts of New Zealand that are simply not accessible at any other time, through private land, on single trail, over mountain passes, on the Alps to Ocean Trail, alongside our rivers, lakes and stunning scenery, with overnight camps providing all the comforts required from massage, laundry, bike mechanics, bike cleaning, food, nutrition, entertainment and a prize giving each night that recognizes the efforts of all riders in the event.

The Pioneer partnered up with world renowned Cape Epic - the only eight-day stage race classed as hors catégorie (beyond categorisation) by the UCI. 10 team entries for the 2018 Absa Cape Epic have been set-aside exclusively for 2017 Pioneer, 7 Day Epic athletes.