The 2019 mountain bike season is about to officially kick off on Red Bull TV with the live broadcast of the Mons Royal Dual Speed & Style at Crankworx Rotorua in New Zealand.

The unique Dual Speed & Style discipline combines high-speed race action with spectacular tricks in an intense head-to-head format and will be broadcast live and on-demand by Red Bull TV from all three Crankworx World Tour stops for the first time in 2019. With a line-up made up of the who-is-who of Freeride, Downhill and Slopestyle, the outcome of the Mons Royal Dual Speed & Style at Crankworx Rotorua is as unpredictable as ever.The Mons Royal Dual Speed & Style live from Rotorua, New Zealand on Wednesday, March 20 at 9:00PM PDT / Thursday, March 21 at 05:00AM CET on Red Bull TV!The 2018 battle for the Crankworx Dual Speed & Style World Championship title was as close as it can get. With three different winners at the first three Crankworx stops, it wasn’t until the final of the Crankworx Dual Speed & Style World Tour in Whistler, that French Slopestyle ace Tomas Lemoine clinched the overall title with his second win of the 2018 season – a mere 20 points in front of second-placed Sam Reynolds (GBR).While Reynolds has to sit out in Rotorua due to injury, Tomas Lemoine will be more than keen to start the season exactly where he left off in 2018. In order to do that, he will however have to battle it out against a field stacked with talent like fellow Slopestyle riders Max Fredriksson (SWE) and Louis Reboul (FRA), Freeriders like Tyler McCaul (USA), Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) and two-time Red Bull Rampage winner Kyle Strait (USA), UCI World Cup racers Bernard Kerr (GBR) and Kaos Seagrave (GBR) and 2017 King of Crankworx Adrien Loron (FRA). Additionally, the defending Crankworx Rotorua Speed & Style Champion and Slopestyle legend Martin Söderström (SWE) will be eager to show off his speed, huge bag of tricks and signature style once again, after being side-lined by an injury for most of the 2018 season.Watch the Crankworx Rotorua Dual Speed & Style free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv/crankworx. The live broadcast starts on Thursday, March 21 at 05:00PM NZDT / 05:00AM CET / Wednesday, March 20 at 9:00PM PDT. Get the latest on everything bike related on the Red Bull Bike Channel at redbull.tv/bike.Preliminary Rider Line-Up of the Crankworx Rotorua Dual Speed & Style:Boggs, Reed (USA)

