Dreaming of Italian loops this weekend.

After the successful opening round at the Parco delle Colombare in Verona, with the victories of Marco Aurelio Fontana and Serena Calvetti, ASD Novagli Bike set up a technical and spectacular route: a 4,3 km loop with a 195 overall altitude and 25,3% maximum gradient, completely renewed from the past edition.

Start and finish have been moved to the straight next to the city ring, and two new climbs are expected to make the difference among the riders. A mix of fast descents, rock gardens, trunks and irregular whoops will test the bike handling skills of the main names in international cross country MTB.

“We are aware of having created a very demanding course – said Marco Angeletti of ASD Emissioni Zero, the group that curated the route setup for Novagli Bike. “We have added some technical difficulties compared to last year: we are satisfied with the outcome, and ready for a great show.”

Over 300 bikers will be in the action in Milan on Sunday. In the Men’s Open race, Cannondale Factory Racing will oppose Manuel Fumic and Maxime Marotte to Bianchi Countervail’s Marco Aurelio Fontana and Stephane Tempier, who dominated the standings in Verona. Among women, Tanja Zakelj, Maja Wloszczowska and Linda Indergand are expected to contend the laurels to UCI World’s #1 Jolanda Neff. In 2017, Milano also stages a round of the UCI Junior Series, the XCO World Cup for the Junior category: battling on the Montagnetta we will find the best prospects of the Junior series, both men and women.

Complying to the new UCI Junior Series regulations, the race will only be open to Juniors with at least 20 UCI ranking points. This is why CM Outdoor Events has decided, in full agreement with the Italian Cycling Federation, not to award Internazionali d’Italia Series GC points to the Junior races in Milan. “We feel proud to have a UCI Junior Series round here in Milan, as we will see some of the brightest stars of the category, including our GC leaders after stage Verona – explained Michele Mondini of CM Outdoor Events – but we do not want to penalize those who might contend for the challenge but haven’t reached the threshold yet.”

On Sunday the day will start at 8:30 with the 1st year rookies’ race, followed by 2nd year rookies at 8.35. 1st year and 2nd year cadets will take off at 9.30 and 9.35 respectively, followed by Open and Junior Women (10.30), Open Men (12.30) and Junior Men (14:30).