Enduro World Series hits the country of fast cars and espresso.

The Enduro World Series (EWS) has landed in Val Di Fassa Italy for round four.

The MET EWS Val Di Fassa takes place in the heart of the Dolomites, a famous UNESCO World Heritage Site.

And riders will have the chance to enjoy some of the incredible views, as the one day race takes in a combination of pedalling and lift accessed liaisons. Taking in five stages across 41km, the race features an incredible 3000 metres of descent.

Riders will be struck by the sheer variety of the stages on offer - from loose and open to tight, steep and technical. The final stage of the day - Tutti Frutti - is the most iconic in the region and has therefore been designated as the Queen Stage for round four.

Set high on the Rodella Ridge, Tutti Frutti is the longest stage in the race at over six and a half kilometres and incorporates nears 1000m of descending. As the Queen Stage, whichever riders put down the fastest times in their respective category will be handsomely rewarded with extra series points.

This weekend’s race is sure to see the action ramp up as the series reaches the midway point of the season, and riders shift their focus towards their overall series ranking.

Race Director Enrico Guala said: “Val Di Fassa is well known for its trails in Italy, and now I’m excited to show them to the rest of the world.

“The riding here is so unique, it really has everything you could possibly want from a venue and I’m looking forward to seeing how the riders respond to it - and especially who will be standing on top of the podium on Saturday night."