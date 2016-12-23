Enduro World Series starts up next month.

The 2017 Enduro World Series will open for entry next month and there are now more ways than ever to get involved with the series.

As well as the usual reserved rider and lottery application entry system, next year will see more official EWS Qualifier Events rolled out, as well as the introduction of the the all new EWS Challenger events.

The EWS Qualifier Events offer those looking to focus on enduro racing a clear pathway into the series. Taking place across the world in 2017, the 40 events will allow the fastest riders a way to secure entry to their chosen EWS races. Enduro Mountain Bike Association (EMBA) members can gain points based on their results at these local races, with the best three results of the year totalled to generate their global qualifying ranking for the following year.

Completely new for 2017 are the EWS Challenger events. The Challenger events are taking place at all of next year’s one day races; Rotorua, Tasmania, Ireland and Whistler. Taking place the day before the main EWS race, each of the Challenger events will feature a selection of the stages being used in the main EWS race the following day. The Challenger allows people to enjoy EWS stages in a fun and relaxed format. The Challenger events will open for entry on enduroworldseries.com on February 15th.

And for those looking to try their luck at gaining one of the coveted spots at the main EWS races, they need to mark January 25th in their calendars as the day when the public lottery opens. Following its successful introduction earlier this year, the lottery will follow the same format, except applicants will have 48 instead of 24 hours to sign up for a ticket. Successful applicants will be announced on January 28th.

Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “Going into the fifth year of the Enduro World Series feels like a real milestone and I’m excited to see the series evolving. We continue to be blown away by the demand for spots in our races, and we hope that by rolling out more Qualifier and introducing the Challenger Events more people than ever can get involved with the series.

“We introduced qualifier events this year with some of our existing event partners, and the system has been such a success we’ve significantly expanded them for next season. I'm really looking forward to working with this amazing and growing network of event organisers next year. And with the Challengers offering a great way to experience the EWS and ride the courses in a much more relaxed environment, it looks like 2017 is going to be another really exciting year for the series.”

For full information about how to enter the EWS races, Qualifier and Challenger Events head to www.enduroworldseries.com/how-to-enter/ Please also find the 2017 EWS Qualifier Calendar HERE.