Euro Enduro Season Ended in Scotland.

The inaugural European Enduro Series concluded in a suitably dramatic fashion in the iconic mountains of Fort William in the Scottish Highlands.

The fourth and final round of the series in conjunction with the POC Scottish Enduro Series took place at the famous Nevis Range Resort, high in the Scottish mountains. Nearly 400 riders took to the start line in some typically Scottish weather, with heavy rain in practice making for some tough conditions on race day.

The wet trails proved no match for Ben Cathro though, who just pipped Joe Barnes (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) to the win, with Lachlan Blair in third. In the women’s race it was rising Scottish star Louise Ferguson who came out on top with a blistering time that put her well ahead of Ailsa Poolman in second and Kirsty Macphee in third.

However, after four rounds that took place in Italy, France and Switzerland, no-one could challenge Nicola Casadei (CMC Cycling Experience) and Noga Korem (GT Factory Racing) who were crowned the European Enduro Champions in their respective categories. Wins at both the Drop Down Superenduro in Val di Fassa, Italy and the Traillove Festival in Zermatt, Switzerland, meant that Korem was assured of the overall women’s title, capping off a great season for the Israeli rider.

In the men’s category Casadei made the most of the first round of the series being on home soil and took a convincing win in Val di Fassa, Italy. He swiftly followed this up with a third place at round two in Les Orres, France and a fourth place finish at round three in Zermatt, Switzerland, which was enough to clinch the overall title.

In the U21 category Simone Martinelli’s wins at rounds one and two in Italy and France, meant the young Italian was assured of the title. Meanwhile in the U21 Women, Scottish rider Ella Conolly added the European Enduro Champion to her growing roster of titles. Fresh from being crowned the U21 World Champion just a few weeks previously in Finale, Conolly’s total stage domination ensured she had done enough to secure the European title as well.

British rider Nicki Moore wrapped up the Masters title in the women’s category after an impressive season that saw her win the first two rounds in Italy and France, and a strong second place finish in Fort William ensuring she took home the title. In the Master Men, former Master World Champion Milan Cizinsky secured a top ten finish at all four rounds of the series, including a second place finish in Switzerland, which resulted in him taking the overall.

Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “It’s been amazing to watch the first season of our new European Enduro Series unfold.

“There is such a depth of talent across Europe now and we hope this series can help give riders a platform to showcase it. The points awarded from this series feed into our global ranking structure, so riders can earn valuable points that allow them to qualify for the main EWS races in 2019.

“I hope to see the series go from strength to strength over the coming years, and with Tracy Moseley leading the way as the series coordinator we expect it to have a very bright future and look forward to announcing the 2019 European Enduro Series calendar very soon.”