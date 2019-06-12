From the top of the Slopestyle World, it’s a long way down to the bottom. Within the space of weeks, Swedish Slopestyle prodigy Emil Johansson went from Slopestyle World Champion to being faced with the reality that he might never ride a bike again.

His new documentary “Every Mystery I’ve Lived” follows Emil closely as he deals with the aftermath of his diagnosis, his struggles, his rehab and his way back to the Slopestyle world: https://www.redbull.com/int-en/films/AP-1Z96BBJJ51W11



Emil Johansson burst onto the global scene during the 2017 FMB World Tour season and the Crankworx events – at just 18 years old, he podiumed at 4 FMB Diamond events and was crowned Slopestyle World Champion by winning the Overall Title, beating veterans like Brandon Semenuk and Brett Rheeder.



In just one season, Johansson went from being the new guy at contests to the next big thing. “I bet he’ll be the next unstoppable dude on the circuit,” said Brandon Semenuk after competing against him at Red Bull Joyride in 2017. Riders around the world saw the promise that the young Swede would be the one to upset the delicate balance at the top of the Slopestyle world.



Then, it all came tumbling down.



Every Mystery I’ve Lived, which is now on Red Bull TV, follows Emil on his road to recovery – battling back problems and being diagnosed with an auto-immune disease that could have taken him off the bike forever. At the end of the 2018 season, Emil Johansson made his return to Slopestyle at Red Bull Joyride, almost a year after not riding his bike, and finished fourth. Now, he’s back on the Crankworx World Tour circuit and looking to climb his way back to the rightful place – the Crankworx podium.