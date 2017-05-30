Fifth and final stage of Internazionali dItalia Series runs this weekend.

Courmayeur MTB Event, Internazionali d’Italia Series’ fifth and final stage of Friday June 2nd and Saturday 3rd, is getting closer, and the riders are champing at the bit in view of the event that will crown the overall winners of the top Italian MTB circuit.

On Saturday, Andrea Tiberi will one of the most awaited athletes at the start of the Men’s Open race: Team NOB Selle Italia’s 31-year-old biker, 2015 Cross Country Italian Champion, will look to finish in style the series coordinated by CM Outdoor Events under the aegis of the Italian Cycling Federation and the International Cycling Union.

“It will be a beautiful challenge - Tiberi said – as all the riders will line up in their top condition, so I think the real technical values of the season will be on the show. I feel very motivated: the overall classification’s podium is within reach, but first of all I will try to go for the stage win.”

Tiberi’s spring was in preparation of the World Cup rounds in Nove Mesto (Czech Republic) and Albstadt (Germany) of the last two weeks. “In Courmayeur, we could see something different compared to the previous four rounds of Internazionali d’Italia Series,” explained the Italian, “as everybody is peaking in form right now, whilst early on there was a clear difference between those who wanted to have a fast start of the season and those who focused more on the central and final part of the season.”

Andrea Tiberi made no secret that Courmayeur MTB Event is his favorite race in Internazionali d’Italia Series’ calendar: the course is suited to the characteristics of the biker from Oulx (Piedmont), who will also rely on fans support in the Aoste Valley. “Courmayeur MTB Event is practically my home race, as I live very close by. The course is mountainous, which I like, very technical and demanding. The organizers brought some changes compared to last year’s Italian National Champs. I expect a very tough stage, characterized by difficult ascents, and also the altitude will play a role”, Tiberi concluded.

On Friday June 2nd, Courmayeur will start with the Team Relay Italian National Championships: the programme will open at 2,00 pm CET with Rookie and Cadet categories, followed by Amateurs (3,15 pm), Open, U23 and Juniores (4,30 pm). On Saturday, the programme of Internazionali d’Italia Series’ final round will open at 9.30 with the Junior Men race, followed by Open Women (11,30), Juniores Women (11,32) and Open Men (1,30 pm).

COURMAYEUR MTB EVENT - THE PROGRAMME

Friday June 2nd (Team Relay Italian National Championship)

14.00: Cadets and Rookies start (Men and Women)

15.15: Amateur categories start

16.30: Open, Under 23 e Junior star (Men and Women)

Saturday June 3rd (Internazionali d’Italia Series – Stage 5)

8.00-9-00 Route practice

9.30: Junior Men start

11.30: Open Women start

11.32: Junior Women start

13.30: Open Men start