Finally, women's speed & style coming to Crankworx.

Their speed and skill? Undeniable. But what about style? For female mountain bikers, this side of their riding has been waiting for its time to shine.

With a new women’s category in Speed & Style set to debut in 2019, the organizers of Crankworx Whistler (August 9-18) are hoping the event will hit the mark, setting a foundation from which female riders can launch, showcasing their style and taking their skills to the next level.

“There are girls out there now that’re starting to push their style element in mountain biking,” says Caroline Buchanan, a woman known for showcasing just that at Crankworx. She says to have a platform and an opportunity for women to showcase a skill set that includes more than racing is key in giving female riders the recognition they deserve, as well as the opportunity to progress. “Obviously Slopestyle has been massive for the men and the progression has been huge, so to open that pathway for women is crucial. I’m all for it, 100%.”

Both men’s and women’s categories of the Clif Speed & Style will take place Friday August 16, 2019.

The event will also be followed by the return of the Best Trick contest Friday night, which will feature both men’s and women’s categories. This is the first time women will have their own category in this event, which last ran at Crankworx Whistler in 2013.