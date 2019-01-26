Five events for 2019 Internazionali d’Italia Series

The Italian Cross-Country MTB circuit has announced its new season calendar, including two new events: the opening in Andora (Liguria) and the finale in La Thuile (Aosta Valley), also hosting a UCI Junior Series stage

An extremely successful 2018 season for Italian Mountain Bike is now in the books, and Internazionali d’Italia Series can’t wait to get things started in what promises to be an interesting 2019 year, on the path to the 2020 Olympic Games.

After a good 2018 year, that saw Gioele Bertolini and Marika Tovo earn the overall glory in the two Open categories, and Gerhard Kerschbaumer take the springboard towards a memorable second half of the season, Italy’s top Cross-Country MTB circuit continues in the ambitious project started in 2016 by CM Outdoor Events, under the aegis of the Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) and the International Cycling Union (UCI).

In 2019, Internazionali d’Italia Series returns to a five-stage formula, with two new events joining three confirmed stages from the previous season.

Here is the 2019 calendar:

March 2-3: Andora Race Cup (Andora, Liguria). Cat. C2

April 13-14: Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race (Nals, South Tyrol). Cat. HC

April 27-28: Titano XCO (San Marino, Repubblica di San Marino). Cat. C1

May 4-5: Aprutium Race (Pineto, Abruzzo). Cat. C2

June 22-23: La Thuile MTB Race (La Thuile, Aosta Valley) Cat. C1

A new entry will have the honor of opening the new season: joining the Internazionali d’Italia Series, Andora Race Cup aims to establish itself as an important early season fixture, whose date (March 2-3) and climate make a perfect choice for riders looking for race rhythm after the winter time. The technical quality of the event is guaranteed by its organizer, Italian National Team Coach Mirko Celestino.

The next three events in line were part of the Internazionali d’Italia Series’ calendar also in 2018. and are set to take the great mountain bike carousel all around Italy, from North to Center, in a three-week space. Closing in on the 20-year threshold, the Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race maintained the HC level after the huge success and show provided by its 2018 edition: once again, the MTB stars are on call in Nals.

On April 27-28, it will be time for Titano XCO: that’s an important confirmation for the Repubblica di San Marino’s race, whose technical quality has been rewarded by the UCI with the promotion to the C.1 category, and whose field of participants is sure to be enriched by some major stars. Also, the Aprutium Race in Pineto returns to the calendar on May 4-5, giving consistency to the international debut of 2018.

Two years after the conclusion in Courmayeur in 2017, Internazionali d’Italia Series will once again live its grand finale in Aosta Valley. Coming off the successful Enduro World Series stages organized in 2014, 2016 and 2018, La Thuile will host an ambitious C.1 international race. Animating the weekend on June 22nd and 23rd will be also the top Junior rider in the World, who will square off in the only Italian stage of the UCI Junior Series, the World Cup for the Junior category.

“We are satisfied of being able to return to a 5-event calendar, though we had to work very hard for this – Michele Mondini of CM Outdoor Events stated. “Last season, several long-time events had gone off the calendar, posing a big challenge to us: we are happy to count on three confirmed fixtures and two exciting novelties, that had expressed their willingness to join the circuit already last spring.”

“One of the main goals of Internazionali d’Italia Series is supporting and favoring the development of new high-level, international events, making our experience and our very performing team and services available to the organizers,” confirmed Luca Carton of CM Outdoor Events. “The results on the international scale are showing the value of the Italian riders, and that’s one more reason to create new opportunities for them to compete at a very high level in front of their home fans.”

Important news come also from the partnerships’ side: after sharing the path with Internazionali d’Italia Series in the past few seasons, Shimano and Northwave have confirmed their trust in Italy’s most important MTB circuit. The continuous trust of such leading brands rewards the commitment of CM Outdoor Events, and gives a brighter perspective to the ambitious Internazionali d’Italia Series project.

Verona (Italy), January 26th, 2019