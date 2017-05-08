Jolanda Neff is your winner at the Extreme XC, 2nd/4th place look like they were in a difference race.

The UCI ranking #1 claimed her first win with Northwave in Swiss Bike Cup’s round 3. Fluckiger runner-up in the men’s race. Team Cannondale's superb display in UK: Marotte placed first and Fumic third.

UCI ranking #1 Jolanda Neff (Kross Team) took her first victory with Northwave Extreme XC in the Bike Days Solothurn, Swiss Bike Cup’s round 3, on Saturday May 6th.

The European Champion preceded the compatriot Sina Frei. Another Northwave’s biker, Linda Indergand (Focus XC Team) completed the day’s podium after her early season' wins in Montichiari (Italy) and Haiming (Austria). Sixth place for Kathrin Stirnemann (Radon XC Team).

In the men’s race, Northwave grazed win with Matthias Fluckiger (Radon XC Team), runner-up behind Lars Forster. Third place for the underdog Adri Frischknecht ahead of the Olympic Champion Nino Schurter, whilst youngster Marcel Guerrini (Focus XC Team), equipped with Extreme XC, took eighth.

In UK, Cannondale Factory Racing Team's great performance brought Frenchman Maxime Marotte to a prestigious success at Hadleigh Park; German Manuel Fumic placed third, whilst Helen Grobert scored sixth in the women’s race.