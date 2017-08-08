Long weekend hangover recovery. Let's revisit Mont-Sainte-Anne

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada, hosted the penultimate stop of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano 2017 on two of the most challenging tracks of the season! With only two more rounds to go, the race for the overall title and, in Nino Schurter’s case, the perfect season was truly on.

As if the tight overall standings and extremely difficult and fast track weren’t enough to guarantee an exciting race for the Downhill riders, the weather decided to play a major role once again with a downpour of biblical dimensions ravaging the track just as the top riders were about to drop in. The resulting race was one for the history books. Here are the 5 things we learned at the UCI DHI and XCO Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne: