Ravanel and Melamed leading after first day in Madeira EWS.

The Enduro World Series finally cast off its rain curse and 350 riders enjoyed a dry first day of racing in Madeira.

After all four stages it was Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team) who dominated the women's field, winning every stage. Isabeau Courdurier (Sunn) pushed hard to take second place but sits 53 seconds back. Israel's Noga Korem's incredibly consistent performance was rewarded with third place.

In the men's race it's Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mountain Urge-bp) leading the charge. He can't afford to relax though - round two winner Adrien Dailly (Lapierre Gravity Republic) is just four seconds behind him. Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) is 15 seconds back in third.

Karim Amour (BH-Miranda Racing Team) leads the Master's Men, Mary Mcconneloug the Master's women and in the U21 men it's Thibault Laly and Martha Gill who are out in front.

But with five stages left on Sunday and the unpredictable Madeira weather, this race is still wide open. To follow Sunday's race make sure to tune into the live timing and race feed on enduroworldseries.com from 12:00 GMT.

Day 1 Results