Red Bull District Ride is coming back in 2017.

It’s official: Red Bull District Ride is back! The legendary event will be returning to Nuremberg, Germany, on 1st September.

The unique slopestyle event will see the world’s best mountain bike athletes competing on a highly demanding urban course in the heart of the Franconian city. The competitors will be sending their best tricks in five different districts, in which the audience lining the streets will be right up close. Due to this FMB Diamond Series Event, Nuremberg is going to be a mountain biking hotspot in Germany and Red Bull District Ride is certainly a highlight in next year’s bike calendar.

About Red Bull District Ride:

After five editions in 2005, 2006, 2011 and 2014 in Nuremberg and one appearance in Catania, Italy (2006), Red Bull District Ride has acquired a legendary status in the mountain biking scene. The world-class slopestyle athletes will be sending it in a unique urban setting and thrilling thousands of spectators.