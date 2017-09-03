Rogatkin spins for the win - Johansson youngest FMB World Champion

The FMB Diamond Series is done and dusted! Red Bull District Ride was an insane event with an unbelievable vibe.

Tens of thousands of spectators lined the cobblestone streets in the old town of Nuremberg and they witnessed a nail-biting contest. Nicholi Rogatkin (USA, 92.05) was able to secure his third FMB Diamond Event win of the season ahead of Emil Johansson (SWE, 91.34) and Szymon Godziek (POL, 89.66). Johansson's second place secured him the 2017 FMB World Champion Title, well deserved, as the 18-year-old Swede was the most consistent rider delivering top-notch results at every Diamond Series Event this year.

Every single spectator today anticipated to see a fantastic battle for the FMB World Champion Title and they were not disappointed. Nine athletes were set the challenge of snaking through the streets of the 950-year-old city, while wowing judges and fans with the best tricks they had up their sleeves. Mehdi Gani (FRA) was the first rider to crack the score of 80.00 and jump into first place, but he was not there for long. The German Erik Fedko pushed aside any nervousness in front of his home crowd and sent a scorching run, which scored 83.34. He was able to hold the position until reigning FMB World Champion Nicholi Rogatkin dropped in and showed his class snatching the top spot (88.28). Neither Diego Caverzasi (ITA, 84.86) nor Szymon Godziek (POL, 87.77) were able to score higher than the American, so it was all down to the 18-year-old Swede at the top of the course. Emil Johansson sent a blazing run, that excited the crowd, and was rewarded with the highest scored run in the first half of the contest (90.23).

The finish was an absolute nail-biter! After Ryan Nyquist (USA), Jakub Vencl (CZE) and Anthony Messere (CAN) all stepped up their game a battle for fourth followed. Erik Fedko was pumped and got the German supporters to push him even more. The 19-year-old competing as an FMB Wildcard at Red Bull District Ride improved his run, which gave him the fourth spot for the moment (86.60). Diego Caverzasi wasn't having it though, dropped in straight after Fedko, coped with the pressure and bit back (87.10). Szymon Godziek was up next and the crowd was in for a treat, when he sent picture-perfect version of the Backflip Superman One Handed Seatgrab (89.66). With the two leading riders still at the top, the urban slopestyle event entered the next dimension of excitement. Nicholi Rogatkin conquered the first four districts in demanding fashion before stepping into the elevator of the town hall. True to his ‘go big or go home’ style Rogatkin dropped in and sent a sick 1440. With that he overtook Johansson, the crowd went crazy and Johansson just shook his head in disbelief at the top of the course. The young Swede gave it his best and threw down every trick in the book but it wasn’t enough to beat Rogatkin's score.

Emil Johansson celebrated being crowned the youngest FMB World Champion in history. What a sensational season by the young-gun!

Red Bull District Ride Podium: