Singletrack 6: day 2.

Stage 2 starts and finishes at Red Mountain Resort, just outside of Rossland. The first 200 m of vertical will be gained right from the start line on ski area access roads, and then it’s onto the Paydirt descent back to the base area.

From there, it’s over to the trails on the northern slopes of Rossland, starting with a climb up Techno Grind and then descending further onto Full Monte, Coffee Run and Milky Way. From there you’ll climb back into Rossland, past the cemetery and up North Star. Out on the upper slopes of Mount Monte Christo, you’ll circumnavigate the peak before heading back over to the resort. This is where you’ll complete the last big climb of the day to the summit of Red Mountain, with a final sustained descent returning to the base.

Distance: Approx. 32.6 km

Elevation Gain: 1,500 m of climbing

Full Results: https://zone4.ca/race/2017-07-30/2e917a10/singletrack-6-fsa-stage-2/results/