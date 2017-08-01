Singletrack 6: day 3.

It was a different day all around at Planet Foods Stage 3 on the Seven Summits trail. The race started with a time trial, which means that riders could be staggered at the start line.

Because the trail was singletrack from start to finish, it's nearly impossible to do a mass start with this trail style. Based on rider feedback, it worked well, as there was a flurry of thank you's for the staggered style as it created a nice amount of space for rider enjoyment throughout the day.

The style of riding on Seven Summits is more cross-country, but that doesn't mean it's easy. From feet, to hands, to minds, many forms of fatigue were felt across the field. Trailforks explains the trail as, "A spectacular point to point single-track traverse of the Rossland Range. Widely acclaimed by mountain bikers, acknowledged by the International Mountain Biking Association as an official Epic, and awarded the 2007 'Trail of the Year' by Bike magazine, it is the crown jewel of the Rossland trail network. Challenging, adventurous, and spectacular, it is a true epic ride."

Distance: 35.2 km

Elevation: 1,500 m

Timed Descent: 6 km, 686 m descent

Full Results: https://zone4.ca/race/2017-07-31/c656a5fe/singletrack-6-2017-planet-3/results/