Singletrack 6: Day 4.

We strive to deliver a diversity of trail styles and riding experiences during our near weeklong epic. So it's no real surprise that today's Garneau Stage 4 in Nelson offered up a twist to what we've ridden so far.

Today was our Queen Stage with a more gradual ascent off the start line to kick things off. But that changed into a long suffering elevation gain with a more cross country approach; and the elevation gain just didn't stop. The fatigue factor was evident, but despite that, we heard it was a stage favourite for many.

More than 200 riders remain in ST6 to compete or complete our burl fest. With only two days left, we ride Kaslo tomorrow, and return for a finale stage on Friday in Nelson.

Garneau Stage 4 Stats:

Distance: 45.1 km

Elevation: 2,076 m

Timed Descent: 2.6 km, 378 m descent

Full Results: https://zone4.ca/event/2017Singletrack6/