Singletrack 6: Day 4.
Chris Armstrong
| Aug 3, 2017 |
We strive to deliver a diversity of trail styles and riding experiences during our near weeklong epic. So it's no real surprise that today's Garneau Stage 4 in Nelson offered up a twist to what we've ridden so far.
Today was our Queen Stage with a more gradual ascent off the start line to kick things off. But that changed into a long suffering elevation gain with a more cross country approach; and the elevation gain just didn't stop. The fatigue factor was evident, but despite that, we heard it was a stage favourite for many.
More than 200 riders remain in ST6 to compete or complete our burl fest. With only two days left, we ride Kaslo tomorrow, and return for a finale stage on Friday in Nelson.
Garneau Stage 4 Stats:
Distance: 45.1 km
Elevation: 2,076 m
Timed Descent: 2.6 km, 378 m descent
Full Results: https://zone4.ca/event/2017Singletrack6/
Copyright © 2005-2017 Whistlermountainbike.com. All Rights Reserved.