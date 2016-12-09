Titan Tropic Cuba. Stage 3.

The third stage of the Titan Tropic Cuba by Gaes, between Soroa and Viñales, has extolled the young cyclist of 23 years Roberto Bou (TomásBellés Cannondale by Gaes) who has won a great victory with a time of 4 hours 2 minutes and 55 seconds.

The Colombian Diego Tamayo, despite losing more than 6 minutes due to a breakdown, continues to lead the tropical test in Cuba.

A day to remember at the Titan Tropic, with a stage of long mileage in which the first athletes to arrive have spent more than 4 hours and the last ones had until 10 hours of time limit to complete it.

The beginning has been very demanding, with a land where several hills were chained. The crossings of rivers have been the keynote in this first part. In the "Loma de los 5 Pesos", located at kilometer 21, a prominent group formed by Ventura, Freire, Bou, Gómez Miranda, Betalú and Bosque have distanced themselves from another group led by the leader Tamayo, who was finally able to reach them. From here, the group of favorites has marked an imposing rhythm.

In the women’s category, the Cuban MarliesMejias has controlled her two main rivals throughout the stage, Núria Picas and her compatriot Olga Anabel Echenique. All three have been riding together and finally the leader has obtained her second consecutive victory.

The more than 2,000 meters of accumulated difference, the crossing of rivers and the long mileage were the great obstacles to be overcome by the titans, who are beginning to notice the accumulated fatigue after three days of competition.

Many of them are only aiming to be finishers, and have taken a big step towards their aspirations. Today, the queen stage of the test will be disputed, 82km, surrounding the mogotes of Viñales in a day of 100% MTB through tracks and trails.

CLASSIFICATION 3rd STAGE:

Roberto Bou (ESP/Tomás Bellés) 4h:02:55 Yoandri Freire (CUB) a 5:02 Diego Tamayo (COL/TAMAYO TEAM) a 6:34 Cristofer Bosque (ESP/Tomás Bellés) a 6:34 Álvaro Soca (CUB) a 6:35 Josep Betalú (ESP/Taymory) a 6:45 Ismael Ventura (ESP/Primaflor) a 7:57 Tinker Juárez (USA/Cannondale) a 12:07 J.L Gómez (ESP/Tomás Bellés) a 19:07 Yasmani Balmaceda (CUB) a 23:10

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION: