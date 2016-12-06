Titan Tropic Cuba. Stage 2.

Former F1 Driver Jaime Alguersuari wins Fat Bikes Category

The Colombian rider Diego Tamayo demonstrated his strength and continues to be the leader, while the Cuban Marlies Mejias imposes herself as best female. In the category of Fat Bikes, the former Formula One driver Jaime Alguersuari has won the first position, while Americans Shannon Boffeli and Jennifer Hanks are the first in the classification of the mixed duo.

Soroa (December 6, 2016) - The Colombian Diego Alejandro Tamayo has started the defense of his victory last year with an unquestionable triumph in Soroa, in the second stage of the Titan Tropic Cuba by Gaes, and the first timed. Tamayo got the leader orange jersey after a very competitive 106km stage with start and finish in Soroa, Cuba.

The Titan Tropic Cuba by Gaes competition has once again topped Diego Tamayo as a great favorite to the final victory. The Colombian has imposed himself on this first day with a time of 3 hours, 19 minutes and 59 seconds in a stage where he has flown, more than 30 km/h.

After spending the first night at the camp, the Tropic participants were eager to show their full potential and from the outset they have been riding at a great speed. After the 40 km race, Diego Tamayo escaped with the Cuban Yoandri Freire, and have led the way through the town of López Peña with more than a minute margin with respect to the main group.

"I'm very happy to win again here at Titan Tropic. I knew it was a risky bet to get away because there were many kilometers to go but we got along well with Freire. I defend myself well on plain tracks and these days favor me" said Tamayo at the finish line, new orange jersey of the Tropic, very confident in his possibilities.

The winner of the last edition of the Gaes Titan Desert by Garmin, Josep Betalú, has had mechanical problems and has dropped more than 20 minutes from the leader. For her part, in the female category, the Cuban Marles Mejías has given a recital and has imposed herself with strength. In fact, she has placed herself in the thirteenth position of the absolute general.

In the women's second position we find the Catalan sprinter Núria Picas, a trail running specialist who despite a fall has demonstrated to be on extraordinary shape riding on the bicycle and a great competitiveness.

The 148 participants who took the exit had up to 9 hours to reach the finish line, in a stage of contrasts with a final of pure jungle in the area of ​​Soroa. Tomorrow the riders will face the third stage, between Soroa and Viñales, 114 km, the longest this year.

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 2 AND GENERAL:

Diego Tamayo (COL) TAMAYO TEAM 03:19:59 - Ismael Ventura (ESP) PRIMAFLOR - ORBEA 03:21:58 at 1m 59s Yoandri Freire (CUB) CUBA 03:23:18 at 3m 19s Álvaro Soca (CUB) CUBA 03:24:11 at 4m 12s Tinker Juarez (USA) 03:24:15 at 4m 16s Crist Bosque (ESP) Tomás Bellés 03:24:24 at 4m 25s Roberto Bou (ESP) Tomás Bellés 03:24:30 at 4m 31s J.L Gómez (ESP) Tomás Bellés 03:25:09 at 5m 10s Miquel Mas (ESP) 03:35:30 at 15m 31s Yasmani Blamaceda (CUB) CUBA 03:38:47 at 18m 48s

Females: