Titan Tropic Cuba. Stage 4.

The rider of the TaymorySpeedsixteam has imposed himself in the fourth stage of the Cuban test. Diego Tamayo continues as the leader and MarlesMejías obtains her third win in the women category.

The riderJosepBetalú has won the queen stage of the Titan Tropic Cuba by Gaes, with start and finish in Viñales of 82 kilometers, after 2 hours 42 minutes and 37 seconds. The Colombian Diego Tamayo has maintained without problems the leadership, while MarliesMejías continues dominating with authority among the females.

The great mountain bike stage of the Tropic has opted for JosepBetalú, one of the favorites of the test but who was left virtually since the first day without options for the general due to an untimely breakdown.

"I have arrived in very good shape and not everything could go wrong. Today I have been more conservative because yesterday I wasted a lot of energy without a prize, so I have attacked at 6 kilometers to the finish line to win the stage. I am very happy for this victory, "said the current winner of the Gaes Titan Desert by Garmin.

The spectacular mogotes of Viñales welcomed the titans to the province of Pinar del Rio, with little strengths after the three days of maximum demand that they have already lived. In fact, the day began with the withdrawal of Ismael Ventura, third in the general, with problems in one knee.

In the group of favorites Tamayo, Betalú, Bosque, Bou and the Cuban Yoandri Freire, who is demonstrating a great level of shape, have taken the lead in a route that ran in its entirety through tracks and trails. After leaving behind the Mirador de losJazmines, the participants have faced stretches more bikers where the technique gains prominence.

Finally, Betalú has proved to be the strongest today and has achieved a much sought after triumph, with Tamayo controlling at all times his lead and without suffering for losing the orange jersey. Among the females, the script has not changed regarding yesterday's stage. The three riders on the podium, MarliesMejías, Olga Echenique and Núria Picas, have rolled together until reaching the finish line, where the leader has shown that she is stronger and has won on the sprint.

In the Fat Bike category, the former Formula One driver continues to demonstrate his excellent level of shape and has been awarded the stage for the third consecutive day and continues as the leader in his discipline.

"Today was a fantastic day. The mountain has arrived and I have felt very good, very light in the very technical areas. It was undoubtedly the most beautiful stage of the Titan Tropic, let’s see what happens tomorrow in CayoJutías"said Alguersuari.

Today, the last stage of the Titan Tropic Cuba by Gaes with take place, from Viñales to the idyllic white sand beach of Cayo Jutías, and this will put an end to this tropical adventure. A total of 68 kilometers for bikers eager to get their trophy as finishers in Cuba.

CLASSIFICATION 4th STAGE:

Males:

Josep Betalú (ESP/Taymory) 2:42.37 horas Diego Tamayo (COL/TAMAYO TEAM) at 10 sec Cristofer Bosque (ESP/Tomás Bellés) at 28 sec Yoandri Freire (CUB) at 29 sec Tinker Juárez (USA/Cannondale) at 34 sec Roberto Bou (ESP/Tomás Bellés) at 38 sec J.L Gómez (ESP/Tomás Bellés) at 10:50 min Álvaro Soca (CUB) at 10:59 min Yasmani Balmaceda (CUB) at 20.12 min Emilio Bressan (ITA/Astoria Wines) at 23:16 min

General:

Diego Tamayo (COL/TAMAYO TEAM) 10:29.28 hours Roberto Bou (ESP/Tomás Bellés) at 3:34 min Yoandri Freire (CUB) at 7:06 min Cristofer Bosque (ESP/Tomás Bellés) at 9:43 min Tinker Juárez (USA/Cannondale) at 15:12 min Alvaro Soca (CUB) at 20:01 min Josep Betalú (ESP/Taymory) at 20:41 min J.L Gómez (ESP/Tomás Bellés) at 33:23 min Yasmani Balmaceda (CUB) at 55:26 min Kevin Hines (USA/Corner Cycle) at 1h:34:12 min

Females:

Marlies Mejías (CUB) 3:22.29 hours Olga A. Echenique (CUB) at 0:03 Nuria Picas (ESP/Tomás Bellés) at 0:08 Selene Yeager (USA) at 0:08

General: