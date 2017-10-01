Who else but Ravanel would be in the lead @ EWS Finale Ligure.

It's the final Enduro World Series race of the year and the Bluegrass Finalenduro powered by SRAM offered up a suitably dramatic day of racing.

Five hundred riders took on three tough stages today on some of Finale's finest single track. In the women's race Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team) took every stage to finish the day with a 1:12 minute lead over second placed Isabeau Courdurier (SUNN). Katy Winton (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) rounded out the top three. Keep a close eye on Winton and Courdurier tomorrow - these two started this weekend on equal points and both will be charging hard to secure second place behind Ravanel in the Championship.

In the Men's competition Damien Oton (Devinci Global Racing) won stages one and three to secure the lead, but with Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles Mavic) just six seconds back in second place he can't afford to relax tomorrow. In third place is Adrien Dailly (Lapierre), who needs to make up 12 seconds tomorrow if he wants to compete for the win. Dailly and Hill are locked in battle to be World Champion - and currently just six seconds separate them so expect some intense racing from them tomorrow. There's four stages left tomorrow - and don't forget you can follow the race with our live timing, GPS tracking and race feed on enduroworldseries.com from 9am CET tomorrow.