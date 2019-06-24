A diamond hidden in the Pyrenees

A good few years ago I discovered this fantastic valley, it was thanks to my friend and great photographer Mikel Helsing.

I must confess that the area captivates me deeply as soon as I arrive, its impressive landscapes guarded by great mountains make you feel privileged, a little small perhaps, especially when you appreciate that the Aneto (the highest peak of the Pyrenees, 3404m ) is looking you in the eyes. The Aran Valley is a place of reference for winter sports enthusiasts as the famous Baqueira Beret ski resort is located in its territory. But we are not here to talk about snow, we are here to talk about mountain biking and I assure you that there is much to talk about.

The first times I visited this area I could fully enjoy its routes and trails but now friends, this has evolved a lot. As you can imagine, a lot of the blame goes to the riders in the area and also to the local initiatives like the guys from Era Roda, who with enthusiasm and effort have created a magnificent network of trails that, believe me, will make you flip. Imagine the most amazing landscapes and forests that you have seen and add to that some trails that take away the hiccups, it's like reaching the climax, but with pedals. After this trip my list of favorite places to ride a bicycle has undergone some slight changes, placing the Valley of Aran in my Top 3. I guarantee that there are many places that are well known and do not even reach the level and quality that you can find here.

To explain that it includes Era Roda and especially its spirit and meaning I think it is best that we speak to its architects because no one knows better than them this fantastic valley.

Silvia Monge, manager of Copos Bike, explains why Era Roda is the best option to enjoy the Aran Valley by bike for several days: "I recommend Era Roda because it is a staged route, adaptable to any type of stay, 23 days. You will find spectacular views, the routes run through forests, trails, villages, you also pass by some lake and as culmination of death trialeras.

If you are looking for quality enduro, Aitor Etxenausia, a guide of Copos Bike, explains what you can find; "You will find quite long descents, with slopes of between 500 to 1000m and in a very nice terrain, full of fir forests. The grip is humid because of the type of climate we have here, the routes have very fun and twisty areas, some techniques and others for all levels, no matter the level, here everyone can enjoy the terrain Era Roda. "

To explain the meaning of Era Roda Non Stop, the race that combines 3 in 1, ultra marathon, double marathon and marathon, who better than their own career director, Jose Luis Muñoz, to get rid of doubts: "Non Stop is simply 3 tests in a single day, the 3 distances: marathon, ultramarathon and double marathon that oscillate between 2200 and 4700 meters of altitude difference. 100% in the Aran Valley, the entire route runs through these beautiful mountains. "

Finally the creator of the idea Era Roda, Francesc Comas, multi sportsman from the Youth, a true visionary and one of the most experienced people in the mountain world with which you can cross here. Francesc explains that it is Era Roda: "It is the result of 10 years of passion for BTT that results in 10 routes and 10 challenges for the most emblematic and incredible places in the Aran Valley."

The competition Era Roda Non Stop

Era Roda NonStop is a consolidated reality in the ultra-marathon, double marathon and marathon MTB test schedule. Together with the Pedals de Foc nonstop (1 month earlier), it is the 100% Val d'Aran reign. Its hardness is deserved partly by the trip full of trialeras, with descents between forests and long routes with dream landscapes, it frames all its participants as privileged ones of the pure Mountain bike / BTT / VTT.

Starting in the town of Salardú, capital of Naut Aran, the test runs through the entire Terçons de la Val d'Aran, being able to enjoy during the tour of the vegetation of high mountain and also deciduous forests in the lower parts.

As a novelty, for this new edition the test has 3 distances, 4 modes and 3 categories (Elite BTT & E-Bike)

Ultramarathon: With 140km and a positive height difference of 4700m, it will remain the queen distance and the most outstanding challenge within the Aranese territory or as we say 100% Aran. Undoubtedly, it is one of the hardest tests in the Pyrenees for its technical characteristics that make the difference between other circuits of the same prestige. It continues to circulate in all regions or terçons of the Val d'Aran and this guarantees the ideal setting to enjoy its mountains and places unknown to many.

Marathon with 2 distances and 2 categories BTT & E-Bike:

Double Marathon - 100km and a positive slope of 3300m becomes the 2nd challenge of the day, and for those ultra marathon runners who are not accustomed to the accumulated unevenness of the 140km test. It is the test that reigns in the Marathon modality, and a more compact circular race without losing the essence of long distance tests and its also marked technical course.

Marathon- 60km and a positive drop of 2200m becomes the 3rd challenge of the day, and for those marathoners accustomed to this profile of distance-difference. In the same way that it is an ideal distance for the E-Bikes that will be scheduled as a different category; with 1 single load (it will be necessary to economize and it will not be an advantage but a strategy).

The routes Era Roda

All the Era Roda routes can be made in several days, they can be non-consecutive, that is, in different weekends, days or seasons of the year.

Era Roda Classic

As its name suggests, it is the pioneer of these routes. 80% of the route passes through roads, trails and trialeras. Depending on the physical level and experience it can be done in 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 days.

Route data

Starting point: Vielha

Distance of the route: 210km

Positive drop: 6700m

Highest point: Còth de Pruedo

Lowest point: Pontaut

Gran Trail

It is the latest addition, an option only suitable for those who want an adventure without equal, with singletracks, the best views of the Val d'Aran and a visit to the most remote points of the territory. The philosophy is clear, adventure in maximum expression, long climbs that leave us in the most remote hills, and then the most beautiful and fun singletracks that the territory offers us. Depending on the physical level and experience it can be done in 4, 5 or 6 days.

Route data

Starting point: Vielha

Distance of the route: 230km

Positive drop: 8800m

Highest point: Còth de Pruedo

Lowest point: Pontaut

Trail 190 - 160 - 120

Far from being a variant of the CLASSIC route, the TRAIL is in fact the best alternative for those who want to enjoy the Val d'Aran and take the opportunity to take a tour with technical descents by trialeras. With this route what has been wanted is to get a route in which the climbs are hard but by track, and the descents are by trialera to the extent that the terrain allows it, with it has come to make a very fun route in which the biker who likes to get off can enjoy to the fullest, but without getting into trouble as the drops are not extreme. Depending on the physical level and experience it can be done in 3, 4, 5 or 6 days.

Trail 190 data

Starting point: Vielha

Distance of the route: 190 km

Positive drop: 7500 m

Highest point: Còth de Pruedo

Lowest point: Les

Trail 160 Trail Data

Starting point: Vielha

Distance of the route: 160 km

Positive drop: 5800 m

Highest point: Còth de Pruedo

Lowest point: Bossòst

Trail 120 Trail data

Starting point: Vielha

Distance of the route: 120 km

Positive drop: 4300 m

Highest point: Còth de Pruedo

Lowest point: Les

Enduro

Another world, a route that has nothing to do with the others that Era Roda offers in its catalog. A profile 100% hardened with downs that will take your hiccups and not only for how aggressive they are, but also for the stunning views you will have.

Route data

Starting point: Vielha

Distance from the route: 105km

Highest point: Liat

Lowest point: Pontaut

Positive drop: 4300m

Compact

In Era Roda they want you to put the limit and for that reason they have created the COMPACT version, with the intention of reaching those bikers who do not have so many days of celebration or who prefer to make an adventure savoring the kilometers and the views.

This route runs through the same places as the CLASSIC version, but avoids a small area, to make it a little shorter, allowing us to cover the entire route in less time.

How can it be done?

1. Depending on the physical level and experience can be done in 2,3 or 4 days, as well as non-consecutive days, that is, on different weekends, days or seasons of the year. The days put yourself!!

2. For those who prefer a customized route or an extreme experience, consult the variants available at www.eraroda.com

Route data

Starting point: Vielha

Distance of the route: 160km

Highest point: Còth de Pruedo

Lowest point: Pontaut

Positive drop: 5000m

Sprint

Do you only have a weekend or a bridge to pedal? For ERA RODA is not a problem, you have prepared a special version for you, the SPRINT that with 120km and 3700m will fill your lungs with fresh air and new experiences. The best way to know the Val d'Aran for those who do not have many days but do not want to miss this opportunity.

Depending on the physical level and experience can be done in 2 or 3 days.

Route data

Starting point: Vielha

Distance from the route: 120km

Highest point: Còth de Pruedo

Lowest point: Pontaut

Positive drop: 3700m

Pallars

Ideal for those who already know the routes through the Aran Valley and want to try new things. An adventure for the neighbor Pallars, but keeping the essence of always, flexibility, customization and close treatment. A route designed for all those who have already enjoyed the ERA RODA CLASSIC. This route can be done in 3 or 4 days, but if you prefer you can also do a 170km version.

Route data

Starting point: Esterri d'Àneu

Distance of the route: 215 km

Positive drop: 6300 m

Highest point: Creu de l'Eixol

Lowest point: Malmercat

More information at: www.eraroda.com