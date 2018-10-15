A kid I haven't heard of, signed with a big agent, so he must be good.

There is one name within the German Slopestyle scene that you simply cannot ignore: Erik Fedko. Over the last three years, the 20-year-old has rapidly improved in his riding and has now made the decision to sign with Munich-based sports marketing agency rasoulution GmbH, run by former mountain bike pro-rider Tarek Rasouli.

A few years ago, Erik Fedko was just another rider trying to make a name for himself within the Slopestyle scene. This changed when he started to rapidly improve his bike riding and over the last three years, his skills have grown tremendously. After he finished school, he decided that he wants to ride full-time at the professional level. During his first real professional season, Erik Fedko proved time and time again that he’s got what it takes to compete with the world’s best Slopestyle riders and that he’s a podium threat.



It all started with Motocross back in 2006. Fedko found his love for bikes under the watchful eye of his father, who also introduced him to mountain bikes. In 2008, his father built him his very own dirt jump bike, assembled from the remains of an old children’s bike. While the bike didn’t stay in once piece very long due to the frequent riding sessions in the woods, it is a crucial piece in the development of the German youngster into the rider that he is today. For years, Erik balanced riding between Motocross and Mountain Biking. His arsenal of tricks is inspired by both of these worlds, and it’s allowed Fedko to put pressure on the Rogatkin’s and Rheeder’s of the Slopestyle world.



Fedko first participated in an FMB World Tour Bronze Event in 2013 at the iXS Dirt Masters Festival. The following year, he was seen at the start gates of multiple Gold and Silver-level events. His first win came during one of the 2015 DFMT Tour Stops (the German Freestyle Mountainbike Championship) and a year later, Fedko won the FMB Amateur Cup Overall Title, battling against many of Europe’s up and coming slopestyle riders along the way. By taking the Amateur Cup crown, the next chapter in his Slopestyle career opened: the FMB World Tour Diamond Events. “It was amazing to compete at events like Crankworx and Red Bull Joyride. I’m always trying to push myself to be able to compete with others and always try to get the best out of my riding. The successes of 2016 motivated me more than ever to get to the next level. I’ve invested a lot of time in learning all of the tricks that I want to do and try not to compare myself with others too much, because everyone does their tricks differently, so I think that’s what has given me my own style,” says Erik.



In 2017, Fedko placed within the Top 10 at four different FMB Gold Events and snagged a second-place finish at O’Marisquino in Vigo, Spain, his best result so far. This gave him the opportunity to compete at the legendary Red Bull District Ride and showed the world that his growth and development is far from over. With a fifth-place finish at his first-ever FMB Diamond Event, surrounded by the world’s Slopestyle elite, it was clear that 2018 was the year he would fully break through.



Full of energy, with full throttle trick progression and smooth runs, Fedko’s 2018 season was his best so far and almost a dream come true. Thanks to strong showings at all of the stops of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) circuit, including two third places at Crankworx Les Gets and Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler (check out his run here), his hard work was rewarded with a third place in the Overall SWC Ranking.



“I started the season a little more careful than I should have, but it was my first Crankworx event and my first time riding those massive jumps. Having finished school has allowed me to fully focus on biking and to spend a lot more time on the bike, which made me much more comfortable and I felt a lot safer on the bike. Then at the end of the season, things finally went how I wanted them to. Considering this was my first Crankworx season, I don’t have a lot of things to complain about,” says Fedko while laughing.