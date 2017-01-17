ACC on COM

It’s actually a great honour and with huge pride that we will count ACC as part of the family again.

It’s much more than the return of a name along with her achievements, it's the return of a wonderful person with a lot of skills and qualities.

What’s the plan? ACC will take on a role as an ambassador, rider, consultant and developer. Imagine having the experience of Anne-Caro at the start of a race?

Just think how much fun it would be sharing a run with her during a COMMENCAL DAYS event! The possibilities are endless.

For us, we have the best ambassador possible because she knows our history and the history of our sport.

Welcome Anne-Caro!

Anne-Caroline Chausson - Just for Fun from COMMENCAL on Vimeo.