Austrian Enduro Champs happening at Schöckl.

he weather had something against the re-activation of racing at Schöckl mountain last year. The premiere of Enduro Gradec was greeted with apocalyptical rainfall and lightning. Still 116 riders stuck to it and raced the extremely slippery stages in pouring rain.

As the weather can get only get better this year, Enduro Gradec is looking forward to a real highlight event. The race got an upgrade to the “real” SloEnduro series and is hosting the fifth of sixth rounds. Additonally, the organizers – Radlager Mountainbikeverein, Lemur Bike & Bones and the Austrian mountain bike magazine LINES – have convinced the Austrian Cycling Federation to host the national championships in the discipline of Enduro. No wonder that right after opening the registration, a third of the 200 available places were gone.

Fans and spectators can look forward to a spectacular race as the paths at Schöckl Trail Area offer some of the toughest terrain in Europe. Natural, rooty and rocky – a worthy setting for national championships. Riders like world cup downhill racer Markus Pekoll, Enduro World Series contenders Kevin Maderegger and Daniel Schemmel have already confirmed their start. They will face local and reigning enduro champion Gerd Skant in a battle for the title. Five challenging stages are set with a mix of uplift and pedal transfers. Spectators’ highlight will be the prologue and “Gigasport special stage” with lots of overview on the action from a single spectators point.

Timetable

Saturday, September 23rd

12 pm: race office opens

1 pm: practice

4 pm: prologue start

8 pm: riders party by RADLAGER

Sunday, September 24th

8 am: race office opens

8:30 am: race start at bottom station of gondola

9 am: start stage 1 (close to top station of gondola)

2 pm: award ceremony