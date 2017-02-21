BC Bike Race Kazlaw Community Foundation Award voting.

BC Bike Race has released the finalists for the Kazlaw Community Foundation Award, and it includes five great people from our province that contribute to local cycling. But one of our own is on the list. Jerome David has been a fixture in WORCA for years, tirelessly helping out, always with a smile on his face. While I believe that everyone on the list is deserving of the award, my heart lies with someone from within our community. Please take the time to review each of the finalists and vote for whom you think is the most deserving.

BC Bike Race the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience’ and Kazimirski Law Corporation are giving away one entry to the 2017 BC Bike Race, currently ‘SOLD OUT’.

We're excited to announce the 5 finalists in the Kazlaw Community Mountain Biking Award! We had an overwhelming response to the request for submissions making it a tough decision as all of the nominations were phenomenal members of different communities around BC. The Kazlaw Community Foundation is providing one spot at the BC Bike Race 2017 for someone who makes mountain biking happen in their community. We need your help to choose the winner!

We're asking you to vote on your favourite of the 5 finalists. Vote by logging on to our webpage, read their stories, click vote and make your choice. One vote per email.

5 Finalists are:

Rob Phoenix, Squamish BC

Warren Hansen, Sechelt BC

Dana Heyman, Kamloops BC

Deb Mackillop, Nelson BC

Jerome David, Whistler BC

Marc Kazimirski is a passionate cyclist, a former Canadian national team member and is a personal injury lawyer in Vancouver BC. Marc is a cycling advocate and the Kazlaw Community Mountain Biking Award is meant to support cycling in your community.

BC Bike Race is a seven day mountain bike adventure from North Vancouver to Whistler. BCBR is gearing up for its 11th year of delivering a life changing experience.

More details available here:

http://www.bcbikerace.com/kazlawfinalists/