Filippo Colombo takes gold for junior womens XC in Cairns.

On Thursday September 7th, French Loana Lecomte, 18-year-old biker equipped by Northwave with Extreme XC shoes, took a wonderful silver after a head-to-head with the new World Champion, Austrian Laura Strigger. Swiss Nadia Grod completed the day’s podium.

Tomorrow, Friday September 8th, the Worlds programme in Cairns (Australia), will continue with the U23 Men’s race. Northwave will count on some top riders of the category like the European Champion Gioele Bertolini (Italy), the winner of World Cup’s opening round in Nove Mesto Petter Fagerhaug (Norway), Jan Vastl (Czech Republic) and Filippo Colombo (Switzerland) that has the chance to conquer another World medal.