I'm going to be honest, Scott's new DH team looks pretty good.

2019 marks a new beginning for SCOTT Sports. With the SCOTT DH Factory, SCOTT looks to bring fresh talent and ideas to the Downhill World Cup Circuit. With riders from all over the world, the team looks to hunt for podiums week in, week out across both the men’s and women’s fields.

With the race calendar fast approaching, our new group of athletes have training and bike testing under way and are ready to sprint out of the start gate.

The SCOTT DH Factory is Dean Lucas, Brendan Fairclough, Marine Cabirou and Flo Payet, Managed by Patrice Afflatet.

Having been part of the SCOTT Family for many years now, Brendan Fairclough will continue with SCOTT. Always a fan favorite, Brendan looks forward to more World Cup racing and other “extracurricular” activities. "I’m super keen to get the season under way. I’m feeling great heading into 2019, and look forward to riding my bike, both on track and for film projects. We have a good vibe going with the team, it’s all very exciting."

SCOTT Welcomes three new athletes to its program: Dean Lucas, Marine Cabirou and Flo Payet.

Australian 23-year-old Dean Lucas brings with him past success, and a very bright future for years to come. He's definitely looking forward to the next few years of racing, “I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to work with such a well-known and high-end company like SCOTT. I know they’re putting in heaps of work with the DH program this year and have put a lot of faith into me so in return I don’t want to let them down and have been working hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. I feel I started to peak momentum towards the end of last season and know I will carry that on leading into 2019!”

Marine Cabirou is coming off the back of a season that ended on a high note - a 4th place finish at World Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Her confidence both on and off the bike is very promising, SCOTT can’t wait to see what she will bring to the circuit in 2019. "I am very motivated for this new season, and even more so by integrating into the new SCOTT Downhill Factory Team. We are really in good shape and I’m sure that we are going to do big things together!"

With Frenchman Flo Payet, we get a well-respected, tough competitor with plenty of speed. Having had an injury-affected 2018, Flo is eager to start putting it all on the line in 2019. "I’m stoked to ride for such a big brand with some dream teammates. We have an amazing bike and a solid crew, I’m really excited to spend more time pushing our limits with these guys!"



Managing the SCOTT DH Factory is Patrice Afflatet. Patrice has been a key figure on the World Cup Circuit for years and is looking forward to the challenge at hand. “I am excited about the opportunity and the trust that SCOTT and the other partners have put in us. It is a challenging project, but I am sure we will be able to express ourselves at the highest level. We have a great squad and an awesome bike package. SCOTT have managed to find the synthesis between design, lightweight and performance. With solid support from FOX, TRP, MAXXIS, SYNCROS, and all of our other partners, the team is in good shape to achieve great things!”

