I'm so excited about the Enduro World Series, I have to know about 2019.

The 2018 Enduro World Series (EWS) season may not have started yet, but organisers are already announcing the details of next year's calendar.

The EWS will release 2019's locations daily, starting today (Monday, February 5th) - including four completely new venues. And first up will be a trip down under to the incredible trails of Rotorua, New Zealand.

This North Island venue has proved a real hit with riders from across the globe, with many now travelling to the iconic trails of the Whakarewarewa Forest outside of racing for their off-season training. With a huge and ever growing mountain biking community in Rotorua, it's little wonder the series decided to come back for a third time.

Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: "We've been working to announce the 2019 calendar much earlier this year to allow the local organisers, riders and fans more time to prepare. We couldn't be more excited to be heading back to Rotorua - the trails are world class and the local riders, and community in general, always offer us such a warm Kiwi welcome."