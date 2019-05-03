Leogang got some upgrades.

Finally, the time has come: The skiers and snowboarders have left the pistes and starting on May 10, Bikepark Leogang is back in the hands of mountain bikers.

The shapers and crew have been tirelessly at work and as a result, the bike park will re-open as The Epic Bikepark Leogang with new lines, an additional lift and a new 5000m² / 53,800 sq ft. pump track including a jump- and dirt line. In addition to all of the changes and the usual dose of action, adrenaline and airtime, riders can also look forward to a number of spectacular events in 2019.



All those who are keen to get the first park laps in, can look forward to the Opening Weekend on May 10-12. Thanks to head-shaper Reini Leitner and his team, preparations are already in full swing and to celebrate the Opening Weekend, The Epic Bikepark Leogang will offer a 15% discount on day- and multi day tickets for the duration of the weekend (excluding season passes). Riders can enjoy 11 different trails of varying difficulties in the bikepark, including one of Europe’s biggest beginner bikeparks, the Riders Playground, technical singletrails, Freeride- and Northshore trails and, of course, the legendary World Cup track.



One of the biggest changes for 2019 is the addition of two new lines in The Epic Bikepark Leogang, two new trails in the region of Saalfelden Leogang and the new 5000m² / 53,800 sq ft Pump track including a jump- and dirt line. With the new Steinberg Line by FOX and the Antonius Trail, the bikepark will be expanded with two new lines from June onwards. The 10km-long Steinberg Line by FOX will please beginners and those looking for a good portion of flow, while the Antonius Trail provides the goods for fans of technical and difficult singletrails. In addition to the new lines, the bikepark will also be serviced by an additional gondola, the Steinbergbahn, from the end of May on. But that’s not all. The region of Saalfelden Leogang has also invested in its trail network outside of the bikepark and as a result sees the addition of two new, natural, hand-shaped singletrails. While the Schwarzleo Trails is already open to the public, Enduro riders and singletrail lovers will have to wait until the end of June until they can put tires onto the new Forsthof trail.



The first big event highlight of the season is coming up just 4 weeks after the season opening. The Out of Bounds Festival from June 7 – 9 combines the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup with a spectacular supporting program. Next to the large pit and expo area, where visitors have the chance to rub elbows with the world’s best downhill riders, the Out of Bounds Festival also includes several further highlights such as multiple spectacular freestyle motocross shows, a large open-air concert with Californian band ‘John Diva & the Rockets of Love’ and several parties. Tickets and further information about the Out of Bounds Festival 2019 can be found on mtb-weltcup.at.



The next event highlight follows in September in the form of BIKE Festival Saalfelden Leogang. Following the stops in Riva and Willingen, the BIKE Festival will take place in Saalfelden Leogang for the second time. On September 13-15 visitors can look forward to events and competitions for young and old, mountain bikers and e-mountain bikers, several challenging test tracks and of course the large bike expo, which includes the presentation of the freshest bikes that are in the pipeline for 2020. A great atmosphere and several parties round off the stacked program. Further information about the BIKE Festival Saalfelden Leogang can be found on leogang.bike-festival.de.



Concluding the 2019 event season in proper fashion, the Fan Weekend will take place October 5 – 6. Fun and bucket loads of bike action are guaranteed and camping will be free for the duration of the Fan Weekend (excluding visitor’s tax).