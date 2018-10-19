Red Bull continues to broadcast the UCI Merceds-Benz world cup.

he Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Red Bull Media House today announced an extension of their exclusive media production and rights partnership. The long-term partnership secures coverage for the 2019 through the 2021 racing seasons.

Red Bull TV will continue to bring viewers closer to the action and has, for years, been changing the way fans experience the Downhill (DHI) and Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Alongside being the exclusive host broadcaster and production partner of the UCI, Red Bull Media House will continue to retain global distribution rights.



Since 2012, Red Bull Media House has partnered with UCI to deliver live footage straight from each of the global stops of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Additionally, Red Bull Media House has had the global distribution rights since 2016, currently attracting around 50 broadcasters across 104 territories per season. The increased up-take from broadcast partners has shown TV viewership of the World Cup increase by more than 30%.



Red Bull Media House is constantly looking to reinvent the way fans watch and engage with their favourite athletes and programming. As a result, the broadcasts have seen significant growth in the Mountain Bike audience in recent years. In addition to live streams and Video on Demand from every event, Red Bull Media House will work with its large portfolio of print, online and social media channels to give fans backstage access to well-established riders and fresh faces. Post-race interviews in combination with recap videos will provide in-depth highlights and analysis of every race.



For the 2018 season, Red Bull Media House integrated a fixed mounted camera on a motrocycle to provide a new perspective of the races while following the riders closely. With every season, further digital enhancements in production practices have led to innovative in-depth race stats and analysis.



Looking at the 2019 season, fans can expect to follow the once-in-a generation rivalry in the women’s field between reigning overall DHI UCI World Cup winner and UCI World Champion Rachel Atherton from Great Britain, fellow countrywoman Tahnée Seagrave, and France’s Myriam Nicole and to see if Atherton can add a record breaking 7th overall series title to her collection. 2019’s XCO World Cup campaign will also be a season not to be missed featuring the argualbly greatest rider of all time, Swiss Olympic Champion Nino Schurter, at the prime of his career and the best field of female riders the sport has ever seen, led by defending series winner Jolanda Neff from Switzerland.



Watch the 2019 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup LIVE on Red Bull TV (subject to change):



April 27-28 Maribor, SLO DHI

May 18-19 Albstadt, GER XCO

May 25-26 Nove Mesto Na Morave, CZE XCO

June 1-2 Fort William, GBR DHI

June 8-9 Leogang, AUT DHI

July 6-7 Vallnord, AND DHI/XCO

July 13-14 Lets Gets, FRA DHI/XCO

August 3-4 Val di Sole, ITA DHI/XCO

August 10-11 Lenzerheide, SUI DHI/XCO

September 7-8 Snowshoe, WV DHI/XCO