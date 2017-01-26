The Italian's are taking queues from the UCI. Let's see how good this goes.

With one and a half month to go to the first race of the new season, on May 4th in Verona, the Internazionali d’Italia Series’ organizers exposed their ambitious programme during the Italian Cycling Federation’s presentation on the offroad activity on Wednesday January 18th in Milan.

The most important Italian offroad circuit, coordinated by CM Outdoor Events under the aegis of the Italian Cycling Federation and the International Cycling Union, presented the five stages of the 2017 edition calendar – one more than last season, that represented the first year of the new project and vision of the circuit. In attendance, among others, Italian Cycling Federation President Renato Di Rocco, FCI Lombardy’s Committee President Cordiano Dagnoni, and the Italian National Teams’ coordinator Davide Cassani. Chiara Teocchi of Team Bianchi Countervail, winner in the Women’s Elite category at the Internazionali d’Italia Series 2016, also took part in the event.

Five races will determine who the successos of Stephane Tempier and Chiara Teocchi on the final podium will be, after three months on the racing field:

March 4th 2017: Verona International (C2)

March 12th 2017: Milano – La Montagnetta International (C1)

April 2nd 2017: Montichiari (BS) – Trofeo Delcar International (HC)

April 9th 2017: Nalles (BZ) – Marlene Sudtirol Sunshine Race (C1)

June 3rd 2017: Courmayeur (AO) International (C1)

“From last year, the Internazionali d’Italia Series actually shaped themselves as a circuit of the likes of Bundesliga and BMC Cup, the most important such realities in Europe – CM Outdoor Events’ Michele Mondini explained – and the way the public and the teams reacted to our proposal is a clear statement that this is the way to go. This year, we hope for another leap in quality, with coordinated logistics and image through the whole circuit, and a new communication team that will help us to increase the Internazionali d’Italia’s importance and influence, in Italy and abroad.”

Another important news of Intenazionali d’Italia Series 2017 will be the Expo Area for the sponsors, to be opened on the race days as well as on the eves. “From this year, our partners will have the opportunity to create activities and events at the Internazionali d’Italia, and that will include the availability of the race circuit on the day before. Additionally, we will have a hospitality area at every stage,” said Luca Carton of CM Outdoor Events. “Our experience as professionals in the MTB world took us on the racing fields of the main Cross Country events around, starting with the World Cup: our goal is to work with dedication to move closer to this benchmark of excellence, and we are very confident to take important steps in that direction in 2017.”

Also in 2017, the Internazionali d’Italia are expecting the greatest names in the cross-country world: the Team Bianchi Countervail of last year’s winners Stephane Tempier and Chiara Teocchi, joined by newcomer Marco Aurelio Fontana, has already confirmed its presence, and it will soon be joined in the official list by more top-level names and line-ups. One thing is for sure: it will be another major show.