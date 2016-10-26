The Untold Story of Andy Irons

The film is the life story of three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons who died at age 32 from a heart attack with the secondary cause being an acute mixture of drugs. Andy and brother Bruce came from humble beginnings on the small Hawaiian island of Kauai.

The film chronicles Andy’s struggles with dyslexia, bi polar disease, self-medication, addiction, fame, failure, and success. Andy was the blue collar, “people’s champ” of surfing who dealt with issues that millions of people around the world struggle with every day. Andy died on Nov 2, 2010. His wife Lyndie, was eight months pregnant with their first child.

The Kickstarter campaign is being launched to support the film’s ongoing post-production and finishing touches. The rewards offered through Kickstarter will be a collection of limited edition film merchandise, limited edition AI Forever merchandise, limited edition TGR merchandise, signed Bruce Irons boards, used Andy Irons boards, VIP surf experiences around the world and more. The campaign is intended to engage the community in support of Andy Irons and the power of his story.

Filmmakers Steve and Todd Jones of TGR wanted to create a film that captured the true essence of Andy Irons, told through stunning footage and unabashedly honest testimony by the family and friends who knew him best.

Director Todd Jones on the Kickstarter campaign. "We privately financed the film. We do not want any corporate influence in it because we wanted the true story to be our soul focus and did not want any external forces influencing our decision process."

For Bruce Irons, Andy’s younger brother, the film’s production has been cathartic. “It will get into the good days and the dark days,” says Bruce. “It has definitely been touchy for me, but it has also been therapeutic. We aren’t going to sugarcoat it. We’re going to tell the whole story. At the end of the day I hope it can be a positive thing for young kids coming up in the sport.”

The film will be released in 2017.