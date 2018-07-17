Torquato Testa seems to be doing pretty good at bikes right now.

Exactly 7 days after finishing second at the Big White Invitational Slopestyle and winning an FMB Wildcard to Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, ROSE Rad Squad rider Torquato Testa climbed the top step on the podium of GlemmRide Slopestyle, held in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria, beating defending champion Thomas Genon.

“It’s been an epic couple of weeks for me! Back to back podiums in 2 FMB Gold events is something to remember,” says ToTo.

After a sketchy first run in qualifying on Saturday morning, Testa found his flow in his second run and would hang on to that very flow throughout the rest of the day and straight into the finals. The Italian was clinical in his first run, looking to capitalize on his first place qualifier. If there was one run this weekend that had everything, from big tricks to surgical precision on the landings, it was ToTo's first run in finals.

Check out Torquato Testa's winning run:

Starting things off with a 360 Truckdriver and a Backflip Tailwhip over the Boner Log, it was time for what we all knew was coming: his signature Double Backflip over the biggest jump on the course, with a supersmooth landing that set him up perfectly for a Frontflip on the step-up, which is a trick ToTo rarely does in contests and, even more impressive, he did it on a feature that caught riders out all weekend long.

Finishing things off with a Backflip No-Footed Can over the road gap step down and a 720, Torquato's run was one for the ages. Scoring 91.00 points, ToTo put down a run that would prove to be untouchable in the second run, with his closest competition being Thomas Genon (BEL).

"I’m super stoked to have won qualis and the final! I’m regaining confidence after the start of the season,” says ToTo, summarizing his GlemmRide experience. With a ticket to Red Bull Joyride in his back pocket following Big White, the stoke is as high as ever and with just four weeks to go until the big event, ToTo is visibly excited, adding that “Joyride is the grand Finale of the season, so making it happen is a dream!"

Meanwhile, the two other Rad Squad riders, Jakub Vencl (CZE) and Lukas Knopf (GER) had a weekend of ups and downs. Both looked comfortable in practice, with some techie tricks thrown in the mix by both Knopf and Vencl, however, once qualifying came around, the competition proved very tough. While Jakub Vencl scored a decent 77.00 in his first run, it wasn't enough to place him amongst the Top 12 for finals. For a moment it looked like Knopf would be able to put in a solid run, but he had too many sketchy landings in his quali run to advance to the big show.

Check out the full GlemmRide Slopestyle 2018 Ranking here: Results

Now it’s time for the Rose Rad Squad to set their sights on Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler in the battle for those valuable FMB points. Torquato Testa will be joining Canadian teammate Anthony Messere in Whistler, who will be looking for a turning of the tides after Crankworx Innsbruck and Les Gets didn’t work out in his favor, while Lukas Knopf and Jakub Vencl will travel to Whistler as first and second alternate.