Trek's Enduro team looks pretty strong.

The Trek Factory Racing Enduro team is proud to announce its roster for 2018. Coming back to race a full program is Katy Winton, with Casey Brown also racing a number of events. New to the team for 2018 are former Junior DH World Champion Ruaridh Cunningham of Scotland and developing talent Pedro Burns of Chile.

Katy Winton returns to the Enduro World Series after finishing in third place overall last year. Katy is keen to come back strong and climb to the top step of the Enduro World Series podium:

“I’m stoked to be continuing on the program with Trek again after the success of last year,” said Winton. “I'll be looking to build on that and move my way up the podium! Excited to welcome Ruaridh and Pedro onto the team, along with our new partners SRAM and RockShox and Endura for clothing. It's going to be a great season!”

Joining Katy for the full season is fellow Scot Ruaridh Cunningham. No stranger to a high level of competition, Ruaridh is ready to tackle his first full season of Enduro World Series racing:

"I'm really excited to be joining the Trek Factory Racing Enduro team in 2018,” said Ruaridh Cunningham. “Having ridden Trek for the majority of my downhill career, I'm stoked to be back working with such an awesome company as I switch my focus over to enduro. I've really enjoyed the switch up to my training and although many skills from my downhill background transfer over, I also understand I have a lot to learn over the coming months. With the knowledge, support, and equipment we have in the program, I know I have everything I need to make my way to the sharp end of the field in 2018."

Testing his talents in the elite category this year is Pedro Burns. After top results in the U-21 category, and a second place at Andes-Pacifico this year, Pedro comes into the season looking to impress:

“This 2018 I want to give my best—I am training hard and focusing on what’s coming,” said Pedro Burns. “In the short term, I am looking towards the first round of the EWS, where I’m the local. For the rest of the year, I hope to race as many rounds of the EWS as I can, along with the Chilean Nationals.”

Casey Brown returns to Trek Factory Racing to race select rounds of the Enduro World Series and Crankworx events.

“Stoked to have a rad season of competition ahead of me, with four EWS and four Crankworx it makes for a good balance,” said Casey Brown. “On the EWS side I’m excited to be back helping support the team and racing win some wicked cool locations. Crankworx is going to be super fun again with the Queen of Crankworx title up for grabs. Woohoo!”