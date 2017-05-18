Whistler Bike Park opens tomorrow. Stacy looking ecstatic.

The long awaited countdown to the first chair of the 2017 season will come to an end on May 19, when the Whistler Mountain Bike Park officially opens.

The Fitzsimmons Express will spin from 10am to 5pm from May 19 until June 9, with Extended Play until 8pm on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays. Fitzsimmons Zone hours will be extended daily to 8pm on June 10. Dependent on weather conditions the Creek Zone and the Garbanzo Zone are slated to open on June 17. The Creekside Gondola’s operating hours will be from 10am to 5pm and the Garbanzo Express will run from 11am to 7pm.

“Thanks to the extremely hard work of our trail crew, conditions are lining up to be great for opening day,” says Brian Finestone, bike park manager at Whistler Blackcomb. “We expect to have 90% of the Fitz zone open for riders starting Friday including A Line, B Line, Crank It Up, Ninja Cougar, Karate Monkey, Smoke & Mirrors, Afternoon Delight and many more.”

Brand new Whistler Mountain Bike Park partner, GT Bicycles will be kicking off the season with a riders lounge at the base of the Fitzsimons Express on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of opening weekend. Visitors to the bike park will be welcomed to relax in the lounge, meet GT athletes Hans Rey, Tyler McCaul and local ambassador Ian Morrison, eat and drink, and have an on-site mechanic work on any minor bike tune ups to be sure their rigs are ready for the weekend. GT Bicycles will also be hosting its SRSLYFun Party on Saturday night at the Garibaldi Lift Company (GLC).

Purchase an Unlimited Season Pass before May 21 and get a free Top of the World and Bring-A-Friend ticket. Early Bird pricing is available now until June 9 on Unlimited, Ten Day, Five Day, Twilight and Top of the World passes, offering riders the chance to save up to $111 on their 2017 Whistler Mountain Bike Park passes.

The Early Bird options include the Unlimited Season Pass for $639, a Ten Day Pass for $430 and a Five Day Pass for $269. The Twilight Pass, which offers bikers unlimited riding after 4:30pm, is available for $259. The Top of the World Pass, available for $259, allows bikers one ride up to the highest elevation per day.