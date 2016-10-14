WTB releases Galaxy saddle to Support Buddy Newman Scholarship.

Most of the time our messages to you usually revolve around ripping descents and blasting berms, this one comes to you with deeper thought and words of heavier meaning. Last December, the mountain bike community lost an incredible person when Buddy Newman, graphic designer for WTB, passed away in a car accident.

He grew up with the same passion for bikes that we all share, which he channeled towards racing for the Nevada City Miners mountain bike team, where he met some of his closest friends and created everlasting memories for all he encountered.

Buddy left such an impact on his local mountain bike community that the 2016 TDS enduro race was named the Buddy Newman Invitational in his honor. Click on the link to explore an extensive photo gallery of the event.

In honor of Buddy, all of us at WTB are very pleased to put one of his custom saddle designs into production, the limited edition Galaxy Saddle. It allows us to support high school mountain bike racing through a portion of the proceeds being donated to a scholarship fund made in partnership with the NorCal High School Cycling League.

We at WTB hope you will join us in celebrating Buddy's memory by enjoying some of the unique beauty he brought into this world while also supporting high school mountain bike racing in the process.