Bontrager Foray Gloves

The Foray gloves might be the least assuming glove in my drawer, but currently, they are by far my favourite pair.

I initially got these gloves a year ago, but I put them away and forgot about them for a little while.

I really wish I hadn't.

I don’t have the largest hands in the world, but i wouldn’t say that they are normal size, in saying that, sometimes, slip on gloves don’t last very long for me. I tend to tear the seams apart trying to get them on. But the Foray gloves have stood the test of the summer and are still in one piece.

They have been excellent all year, in a variety of riding types from downhill to xc and haven't let me down.

The palms are made from a Synthetic leather and have a silicon pattern screened onto them, with the Bontrager logo in a contrasting colour. The back of the hand has a small Bontrager logo. The thumb has a soft nose wipe on it, which came into use more than once this season.

They come in three colour ways, all of which are acceptable and worthy of wearing.

Price: $31.99 USD.