Bontrager Troslo Liners Vs. Bibs.

As we know by now, Trek (and Bontrager) trends towards the side of awesome. Recently I got the change to do a side by side comparsion between the Bontrager Troslo Liners & Bib shorts.

Bontrager Troslo Liner Short

Branded as a Mountain Bike specific liner, this under layer boasts some nice features.



Notably, stow holds and a perfect blend of compression designed for longer days in the saddle. Mountain Bike bib short liner storage has been pushed by Enduro needs and has become a new norm but we don’t tend to see many short options with storage. Two ‘Wide mouth’ pouches located on the outside of each leg would presumably be accessible by raising your shorts to access light material (goo, patch kit, timing chip?). Field testing proved this best managed as a stationary movement so don’t expect too easy of an access portal but I have always prescribed to the “better to have and not need, than to need and not have” adage.



The compression and breathability appear perfectly matched for our beloved sport and stitching is robust and durable.



The Troslo inForm BioDynamic Chamois is comfortable to wear and ride in but to the touch, does not appear as thick of some of my preferred ‘long day in the saddle’ chamois.’



Overall, a likeable short which I would rate as 4/5.

website: https://www.trekbikes.com

Price: $94.99 Cdn.

Bontrager Troslo Liner Bib Short



Also branded as a Mountain Bike specific liner. Unless you are part of the converted tribe of bib users, the bib might not appeal.



Ultimately the Troslo Bib Liner is the same as the Short Liner however, it offers sublime comfort and breathability due to the compression and comfortable mesh fabric. I have always been a fan of the bib option and now with the plethora of stow pockets, this options allows for several other clothing variations. Like the Troslo Short, the Bib offers ‘Wide Mouth’ leg pockets but also features three large pockets on the back of the bib straps suitable for larger items like a tube, tools or cell phone thus allowing the rider to skip a more XC aligned jersey (with pockets) for more Enduro aligned garb (no shirt pockets).



Inseam lengths are perfect and I do like the clean cut compression leg gripper. Bib straps are non-restrictive and perhaps offer a slight temperature increase which makes the bib a nice option for fall riding.



The Troslo inForm BioDynamic Chamois is comfortable to wear and ride in but to the touch, does not appear as thick of some of my preferred ‘long day in the saddle’ chamois.’



Since I prefer bibs overall, I would rate this product a 4.5/5.

website: https://www.trekbikes.com/ca/



Price: $109.99 Cdn.