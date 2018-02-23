Bontrager Velocis Softshell Gloves

The truth of the matter is that I got these glove last year, but last year turned out to be one of those years where it didn’t come together all that well and they ended up at the bottom of one of my bags, not to see the cold, brisk light of last weekend. But if we fast forward to this year, they have been in daily rotation.

Truth be told, most of the gloves that I own are for snowboarding and I tend to use them for everything. Shoveling snow? Check. Walking to the school bus? Check. You get the picture.

But I "found" the Velocis gloves and they struck me with their simplicity.

Thinsulate™ insulation paired with a fleece lining, makes them much warmer than you would think by looking at them. The InForm GelFoam padding on the palm gives them a nice, comfortable feel when holding onto handlebars or ski poles (more on that later), and the adjustable wrist closure is simple to use, even with the gloves on.

I have been using them for splitboarding this year as my approach gloves, where having something a bit lighter comes in handy. The fit is on the snug side but without being constrictive and they still have a great range of motion compared to the pipe style gloves that I had been using, and they are much more warmer.

They come with touch screen enabled fabric on the thumb and index fingers, but I can’t say that I have tried to use it, so i’m going to have to trust that one to the marketing department.

Opinion: Comfortable, warm gloves? Sounds like a win to me.

Price: $79 usd

Website: https://www.trekbikes.com/