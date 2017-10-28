Leatt Chest Protector 5.5 Pro HD Junior

Last summer after hearing from an emergency room nurse about all the internal injuries that she had seen i went right out and bought my son a Leatt chest protector 4.5. With hard plastic chest and back panels it gives a ton of protection against hard knocks to the body.

So when my daughter showed interest in downhilling this year, the first stop after picking up our passes was at the Leatt store in the village.

Since I have a history of shoulder issues, mainly from crashes, I opted to get her the Leatt Chest Protector 5.5 Pro, with the main difference between that and the 4.5 is having attached shoulder pads and increased flank production with the molded plastic.

The 5.5 protector has the same fit as the 4.5, with wrap around side panels with elastic closures at the front. Those closures snap securely into place and don’t pop open, once they are shut you don’t have to worry about them at all. The 5.5, like everything else in Leatt’s line is designed to be worn with a neck brace and there is no fitment issues with both of them together.

With a bevy of ventilation holes built into the 5.5, it transfers heat very well, I haven’t had either child make any noise about it being too hot on them. In fact they don’t complain about wearing them at all, which I take to be a good sign.

Now for dad to get one as well.

Website: https://www.leatt.com/

Price: $179 usd