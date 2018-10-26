Pearl Izumi Elevate Shorts

Over and over again this summer, the Elevate short from Pearl Izumi kept creeping back to the top of my riding shorts pile.

I mainly wore them when riding in the bike park where I found them to be very comfortable. It could be the 4 way stretch fabric, or the slightly baggy cut with enough room for some thin knee pads. But they worked so well that I found myself drawn to them over and over again.



Both pockets on the front panels are zippered to keep your stuff from flying out, and there is a smaller pocket across the back at the waist line. It’s smaller, but large enough to get your pass and a small tool into during the ride.



While the Elevate doesn’t have belt loops, it does have internal adjusters so that you can tighten up the fit and keep it comfortable. At the waistband in the back they have printed a silicone pattern to help keep your jersey in place, while tucked in.



Up front there is a double snap closure with a zipper in the 5”ish length. I would prefer a slightly longer one, as navigating south of the border should be as easy as possible.



The fabric is treated with a DWR Water-resistant coating, which will get you out of some splash situations, but don’t expect it to keep your butt dry in mucky fall riding.



Opinion: Love them, constant go too shorts for lightweight bike park riding.

Website: https://www.pearlizumi.com