Pearl Izumi Launch Thermal Jersey

Riding in the fall can suck sometimes. Especially when the temps start to drop towards single digits and the wind picks up. Trying to keep the riding season going for a couple more weeks until the snow arrives I picked up a Launch Thermal Jersey.

Made from Thermal fleece and featuring subtle, sublimated graphics on the body panels, overall the jersey is pretty nice. All jerseys should have v-necks and the Launch Thermal doesn’t disappoint.

When temperatures drop close to 12ºc, I found that the jersey was warm enough to wear riding, but worked very well when i paired it with a wind breaking jacket over top of it. It just needed something to keep the cold wind out.

The sleeves have a fleece cuff which have a nice feel to them and keeps them from moving around too much on you. Length of the jersey is average with other jerseys that I have, in that it stayed tucked in while riding around.

Website: http://www.pearlizumi.com

Price: $79 USD