Pearl Izumi Performance T.

The Performance T from Pearl Izumi is a bit of a sleeper. It doesn’t really come across as much, but recently it has become my go to shirt for riding in.

Maybe as I get older, I don’t feel the need to wear baggy downhill styled jerseys. Something with a bit of shape fits better to the body has been a nice change and I have noticed that it doesn’t seem to ride up as much with a pack on.

The simple design really doesn’t come across as much but the fit and finish of it is second to none. It fits well and has a nice v neck and drop tail make it easy to wear anytime. The Performance T is so subtle it could be confused as a non-riding shirt

Really the only giveaway that is is a biking shirt is a small 3M reflective print on the back lower seam & sewn in reflective tag that gives you you some safety when out for a ride.

Sizing as tested fits true to size for North Americans. Europeans could drop a letter size. With weight coming in at 170g ish, it has the weight of a basic t-shirt.

Website: https://www.pearlizumi.com/

Price: $37.50