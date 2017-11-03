Pearl Izumi Versa Short

When I first saw the Versa Short, I just thought it was another pair of shorts, I had no idea that they were riding shorts.

They have two front pockets, a sneaky little pocket on the lower left thigh, two rear pockets, the right one having a zipper. More than enough to hold anything that you take on a ride.

The cut of the Versa falls into their relaxed line, and the length of the short falls just above the knee in an nice and comfortable length, with a stated 12” inseam. I ended up grabbing the wrong size (38, not a 36) but with a belt they ended up still being comfortable. I would say that the cut is dead on pant sizing, and I would suggest that you buy your normal waist size from your closet.

The Versa fabric is made from polyester & elastane which gives the fabric a bit of give when needed. The fabric is suppose to transfer moisture, but feels a bit more of a fall or early spring short instead of one for the middle of summer. I have been wearing them for a couple weeks this fall in a variety of temps from high single digits to 18ºc ish, and that seems to be a good range for them.

The face of the fabric was treated with a DWR coating, giving it a fighting chance of keeping you dry when it starts to sprinkle.

What I like about these shorts is that I could wear them on the ride to work, then stay in them all day without anyone noticing that they are riding shorts.

Website: http://www.pearlizumi.com

Price: $100 USD