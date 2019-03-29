Pearl Izumi Versa Softshell

The Versa isn't just another hoodie. It can go seamlessly from the trail right into causal day at work or out on the town.

The cut is a bit more generous than other biking based hoodies that I have had before, but it still has some shape making it comfortable. The hood has more of a tighter fit, not cut to fit over a helmet and when zipped up all the way, it has a nice cozy feel.

The fabric has a traditional soft shell feel to it, and they have screened on some reflective accents to keep you visible in low light situations. Around back, there is a drop tail, but i wouldn't call it pronounced.

Each sleeve has wrist gaiters, made from a thinner, stretchy material, that keep the elements from coming up your sleeves.  On the front right side there is a sneaky zippered stash pocket large enough for a slim wallet or phone.  The pocket is so sneaky in fact, that I didn't notice it for the first couple of weeks that I had the Versa. On the back right side there is another pocket which is large enough to fit in a pair of gloves, or a larger phone when you need to put it away.

Offered in two different colourways, Port/Arctic (as tested) & Black on Black.  Port/Arctic was a bit bold when I first saw it, but the colourway grew on me pretty quick and has become a regular go to hoodie in my closet. 


Price: $250 cdn.
Website: https://www.pearlizumi.com